Find cool, unique holiday gifts on this site

Etsy talks about the latest in holiday gift trends

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

It’s the holiday shopping season, and you can go anywhere to get gifts -- but there’s one place that offers unique, cool gifts for just about everyone on your list.

Dana Isom-Johnson from popular shopping site Etsy sat down with “Live In The D” to talk about their latest products, and some top trends this holiday season.

“My first [favorite trend] is called ‘grandpa chic’ and is all about a warm and cozy environment,” Isom-Johnson said.

She said her other favorite trends include “gingerbread girl,” which is encouraging slow-moving activities like baking and games, and “candy core,” which includes gifts with soft pastel colors with some added sweets.

Watch the entire interview in the video player above.

