Take a step back in time at this upcoming Detroit concert

For Music Monday on “Live in the D,” singer Tosha Owens spoke about an upcoming event that will take you on a trip down memory lane. “Sky is into the preservation of Jazz and wanted to do something special,” Owens said, speaking about the “Satin Doll Revue,” presented by Jazz artist Sky Covington.

The concert will feature different artist portraying legendry singers, like Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, and Nancy Wilson. Owens, who will portray Etta James, gave us a preview of what the audience will experience.

The “Satin Doll Revue,” takes place Friday, December 1, at Bert’s Warehouse Theater in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

