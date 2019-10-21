27th Letter Books wins Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest

The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest gives aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to win a $100,000 grant to open their dream business. This year's winner is an independent bookstore, 27th Letter Books.

Tati Amare congratulated Erin and Drew Pineda, the owners of 27th Letter Books, and learned more about the competition from Vittoria Katanski, Executive Director of Hatch Detroit, and Mike Ritchie, President of Comerica Bank, Michigan Market.

Watch the video to find out more about 27th Letter Books bookstore and Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest.

