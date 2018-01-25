The Kids Are Going To Have A Blast If You Go Here!

3 days of fun kick off in downtown Friday, January 26th with the Meridian Winter Blast presented by Quicken Loans.

Winter Blast is from Friday January 26th through Sunday the 28th.

All the food, fun, and music is taking place at Campus Martius Park downtown Detroit.

There will be skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, marshmallow pits, and a kids zone.

Charlie Gibson from the Michigan Science Center joined us on the show with Micah, Alexander, and Amelia to show off what's happening at the Kids Zone and they made snow live in studio with Jason Carr!

Dana Williams with DTE Energy also came in studio to discuss the company's sponsorship of the Kids Stage. Williams says they love having their company involved with the city of Detroit and Winter Blast has a huge positive economic impact on the city.

For more information check out their website!