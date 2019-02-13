3 Easy steps to give your home a new attitude!

If you are thinking your home needs a reboot, you can easily give it a new attitude with new furniture and our friends at La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor are here to help you create a whole new look. Kelly Chase and Emily Cuizzo, two interior designers at La-Z -Boy, joined host Tati Amare on set to give us some ideas.

If the eclectic urban look is your jam, then La-Z-Boy's new Urban Attitudes line is the place to start. To pick what you want from this varied collection, the designers have broken down the process into three simple steps:

1) Choose your sofa first. It's the piece that typically anchors the room and the rest of the furniture should work around it.

2) Select your accents. An accent can be a recliner, chair, or ottoman. They recommend seeing these pieces as your "fun" part. So pick something a bit different that catches your eye.

3) Pick out the fabric. After you select the pieces it's time to pick the fabric. They recommend you go with a solid color for the sofa and a pattern for the chair or pillows.

If you want more individualized guidance, the interior designers at La-Z-Boy are there to help. They do both in store and at home consultations. The service is completely complimentary.

Now is a good time to shop too, with their 30% off President's Day deal.

You can find more information on all that La-Z-Boy has to offer on their website, la-z-boy.com/detroit.

