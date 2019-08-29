3 kid-friendly recipes for a nutritious breakfast before school!

This article is sponsored by Milk Means More.

Kids across the state will start school next week and mornings may get a little hectic. Do you have a plan for schoolday breakfasts? Tina Miller with our friends at Milk Means More has some fast nutritious recipes for you to enjoy.

Mini Ham and Cheese Frittatas – Make these nutritious and delicious frittatas ahead of time and freeze for those super busy mornings.

Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2/3 cup diced ham

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Broccoli bits, diced red pepper or other veggies (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium mixing bowl with a spout, whisk together the eggs and heavy cream. Add in the remaining ingredients and mix to combine. Carefully spoon the mixture into the prepared mini muffin tin. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the frittatas are set. Allow to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing them. Serve warm. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Serve at room temperature or warmed up in the microwave.

NUTRITION INFORMATION for 3 frittatas - *These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet. Calories: 100 Carbohydrate: 0g (0%) Protein: 8g (16%) Total Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 3.5g (18%) Trans Fat: 0g Cholesterol: 110mg (37%) Sodium: 250mg (10%) Dietary Fiber: 0g (0%) Calcium: 8%

Chewy Apple Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies – You can say yes to cookies for breakfast when they’re made from wholesome ingredients like milk, oats, apples and walnuts!

Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour

1/2 cup flax seed meal

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 Eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 medium Michigan Apple, cored and diced

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pre-heat oven to 350º F and line two baking sheets with silicone baking mats. In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients: oats through salt. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together wet ingredients: eggs through vanilla. Slowly stir the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until evenly incorporated being sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Fold in the diced apples and chopped walnuts. Use a large cookie scoop to scoop out batter on prepared baking sheets leaving 2 inches in between each cookie. Gently press batter with fingers to flatten slightly. Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes or until centers are firm to touch. Cool in pan on wire rack. Cookies can be stored in an air-tight, refrigerated container for up to 7 days. Cookies freeze well when wrapped individually in plastic wrap.

NUTRITION INFORMATION for 1 cookie - *These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet. Calories: 170 Carbohydrate: 23g (8%) Protein: 5g (10%) Total Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Trans Fat: 0g Cholesterol: 30mg (10%) Sodium 180mg (8%) Dietary Fiber: 4g (16%) Calcium: 10%

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie – This deliciously creamy smoothie is blended with the goodness of yogurt, milk and fruit. So good and so good for you!

Makes 2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup milk

1 banana, cut into chunks

1 cup strawberries, frozen

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.

NUTRITION INFORMATION for 8 ounce serving size - *These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet. Calories: 270 Carbohydrate: 48g (16%) Protein: 11g (22%) Total Fat: 4g (6%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Trans Fat: 0g Cholesterol: 10mg (3%) Sodium: 105mg (4%) Dietary Fiber: 6g (24%) Calcium: 30%

Recipes by Sarah Bates of The Chef Next Door

