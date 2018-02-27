3 Tips On How To Makeover Your Home For The Whole Family

Spring is on it's way and that has many people thinking about how they want to redecorate their home, but before you get started there are some things you may want to consider to make sure everyone in your home is happy, from mom, dad and the kids to your furry friend. Mary Liz Curtin the owner of Leon and Lulu, a lifestyle store in Clawson, shares her tips for how to makeover your home.

1) Before starting, think about your family and how you will use the space. Do like to eat in the living room? Maybe make sure the coffee table is big enough to fit the plates. Have a little one learning to crawl? Choose furniture with rounded edges. Have a dog who loves to sit on the coach but also sheds? Pick a color that their hair will blend into. It's as much about the function of the pieces as the look.

2) Measure correctly to make sure everything fits. There is nothing worse than finding a piece you love and you can't fit it into the space, so measure first so you can find a piece you know will work.

3) Think about the materials/textiles. The best designed room is one you don't have to worry about messing up. Pick fabrics that are durable and/or stain resistant so if you make a mess it is not a big deal. If you fall in love with a piece that isn't particularly durable consider getting it made stain resistant or purchase insurance on it. Also, consider that kids are not the only ones that can make a mess, as Mary Liz says "so few children have ever spilled red wine on a sofa."



Mary Liz Curtin has many more tips she plans to share at her event on Tuesday March 6th from 6-8pm called Girl's Night Out-Livable Home. The event is free and located at her store, Leon and Lulu, at 96 W 14 miles Rd., Clawson, Michigan. For more information, please visit their website here.