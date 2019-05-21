Why these drivers keep coming back to Detroit to race

Detroit is known as the Motor City, so when you have cars racing at more than 200 mph, you know it's going to draw thousands of people. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear gets underway May 31. This year marks the 30th racing of the Grand Prix.

Johnny O'Connell and Jordan Taylor joined Jason Carr in the studio Tuesday to talk about the Grand Prix. Both racers are the two most decorated drivers on Belle Isle. O'Connell has won six races on the island and Taylor has won five.

"We are excited to be back here in Detroit, anytime we get to visit the city, see this race track and of course be at the General Motors headquarters you jump at the chance," said O'Connell.

Both of the racers will be representing Cadillac at the at the Grand Prix. Taylor, will be driving the prototype which will be hitting speeds around 160-170 mph. "People like to think of speed as a number-miles per hour. I like to think of speed as how close you are to crashing," said O'Connell. "So some of the tiny corners where you are only going through 60 to 70 mph is still really fast."

Taylor added that racing is a lot different than driving down the highway. He describes it as a violent experience. Taylor has won his last five races in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. for Wayne Taylor Racing and is hoping to keep that streak going.

You can watch special coverage of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Local 4. The races being next Friday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 2.