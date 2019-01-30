4 Easy recipes to make for your big game party!

The Super Bowl is this Sunday in Atlanta and many will be attending or throwing their own parties, but let's be honest, people go to these parties as much for the food as the football. So the Live in the D team decided to share their favorite recipes, and they all are pretty easy to pull off.

Tati's Jalapeño Turkey Meatballs



Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1 diced onion

2 jalapeños, finely diced (remove seeds for less heat)

1 egg

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp cumin

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Salt to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Form into meatballs and bake at 350F for about 20 minutes. Serve with whatever sauce you like.

Jason’s Teriyaki Wings



Ingredients

Tamari Soy Sauce

Garlic Powder

Wings



Marinate wings in Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce overnight. Bake or roast in oven and finish with a dusting of garlic powder.

Michelle‘s Cheese Ball

Ingredients

2 8oz. Pkgs of Cream Cheese

1/4 lb of Smoked ham (diced)

3 green onions diced (diced)

Sharp Cheddar Cheese



Combine cream cheese, ham, and green onions in a bowl with your hands. Shape into a ball. Spread out the cheddar cheese on a plate and roll the ball in cheddar cheese to cover. Serve with Triscuits. Enjoy!

Kila‘s King’s Hawaiian Sandwiches



Ingredients



King's Hawaiian Rolls

Ham

Turkey

Swiss Cheese slices

Cheddar cheese slices

Butter

Dijon Mustard

Garlic Salt

Salt and Pepper

Cut King’s Hawaiian rolls in half. Put one layer of cheese on the bottom half. Layer meat on top. Another layer of cheese. Broil bottom half of sandwich until cheese is melted. Once out of the oven, place the top on sandwich. On the stove, heat butter and one teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Add salt, pepper, and garlic salt to taste. Pour butter on top of sandwiches. Bake on 325 for 5 minutes

