4 Hidden Gems You Should Check Out in Detroit

DETROIT - If you are a fan of chocolate, and let's face it who isn't, you may have heard of the popular Detroit Chocolate Shop Bon Bon Bon. The person creating the chocolate magic at Bon Bon Bon is owner Alexandra Clark, who landed on Forbes' Thirty Under Thirty List in 2016. She has traveled the world to learn how to make her chocolate so we wondered, what is it about our city that brought her back, so she shared with us her Detroit.

1) DIA Film Theater - 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Whether it is indoors or out, Alexandra Clark loves the films at the DIA. In the summer time she loves to bring a bunch of snacks, a picnic blanket and her dog to enjoy a movie out on the lawn. For more information on the Detroit Film Theater click here.



2) Eldorado General Store - 1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI

This funky Corktown store has a lot of interesting finds from vintage clothes, to home decor, to fragrances. Alexandra describes it as a "museum where you can actually afford one or two things." For more information on Eldorado General Store visit their website here.



3) Tamaleria Nuevo Leon - 2669 Vernor Hwy., Detroit, MI

This Southwest Detroit eatery is known for their homemade tamales. Alexandra loves to come here for a bite to eat because "one it is the best tamales, two I am completely convinced their salsa cures all illnesses." If you would like more information on Tamaleria Nuevo Leon visit their website here.



4) Fred's Key Shop - 3470 2nd Ave., Detroit, MI

"Fred's Key Shop is, to me, the most magical place in the city of Detroit, and I think that's a lot to say for a key shop," says Alexandra Clark. She raves about their customer service and their ability to get any job done with no drama. Plus, she says, they will give you a good laugh. For more information on Fred's Key Shop visit their website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.