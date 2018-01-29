4 Places Detroit Vs. Everybody Thinks You Should See!

DETROIT - You may not know the name Tommey Walker, but you definitely know his designs. He created the clothing brand Detroit Vs. Everybody, which went viral when celebrities like Eminem and Keith Urban started wearing them. Walker also happens to be a lifelong Detroiter and he took us to some of his favorite places like...

1) Ralph Bunche Co-Op Apartments- 2781 Larned St, Detroit, MI 48207

This is where Tommey Walker grew up. He likes to visit the park in the center of the apartments as a thinking space and reminisce on the good times he had there.

2) Central Kitchen + Bar- 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226

This is where Tommey likes to bring out-of-towners. He loves the atmosphere and recommends you try their chicken sandwich. For more information on Central Kitchen + Bar click here.

3) Beyond Juice- 2501 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207

Located in Eastern Market, Beyond Juice is right next to Detroit Vs. Everybody's second location. Walker loves to take business meetings in there and enjoys people watching. For more information on Beyond Juice click here.

4) Belle Isle

Tommey Walker describes this as his thinking space. He loves to drive around and think back on all the fun times he had there- from senior skip day at Cass Tech to playing baseball. He also recommends you check out the many monuments there. For more information on Belle Isle click here.

