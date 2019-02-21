4 things to consider when you choose a wedding venue

As anyone who's done it will tell you, the understatement of the century is that it is not easy to plan a wedding. There are hundreds of choices to make, from where people will sit to what flowers to have and who will perform the ceremony. But one of the most daunting choices is the selection of the wedding venue.

Fortunately, your friends at Live in the D have you covered! Special guest Nikki Howard-Combs, an event planner with 12NV Events in Metro Detroit, has four of the most important things to consider when choosing a wedding venue.

1. Start with your budget

Know your budget before anything else. There's no point in planning something in detail only to find out that it is outside of your price range. To help with this, Howard-Combs recommends working closely with your planner if you are using one, as he or she may be able to do things like spot hidden costs and find alternatives to paying a large amount all at once.

2. Decide what your vision is

Do you want elegance? Outdoor? Rustic? With a budget in mind you can start to create, and your creation will start to take shape when you have a theme in mind.

Consider your soon-to-be spouse, as well. Even if you're the one taking the lead on making arangements, things should feel right for both of you. Once you agree on the theme the details should fall into place.

3. Consider the guest list

Even if you have the budget to invite 500 guests, your venue will probably not be able to comfortably hold that many people. If you have guests with young children, or guests who are too sick to travel, then a destination wedding may not be possible.

The guest list will ultimately be a limiting factor on your choice of venues, and that can be a good thing. It's difficult enough to narrow down choices on your own, so allow your guests to help in their own way.

4. Amenities

When people are thinking about a venue, the amenities are often the first thing that gets overlooked, but the last thing that should be. The pictures may look good in a pamphlet, but what if you want to change the lighting? Will you be allowed?

If you want to use a caterer that you've chosen rather than the service offered by the venue, is that an option? Is it handicapped accessible?

One of the final tools you need for whittling down venues is what they offer in terms of amenities. Consider these carefully and your choice should be clear. If you're still having trouble, watch the video above for more inspiration!

Live in the D's wedding week continues Friday at 10am on Local 4.