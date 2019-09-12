4 things to do this weekend around Metro Detroit

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

From a bike tour to a funky food tour, A.J. Williams, the City. Life. Style. Editor for the Michigan Chronicle, joined Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio to talk about all the things happening around the D this weekend.

Tour De Troit

It's great weather for a bike ride! The 18th annual Tour De Troit is Saturday, September 14th. You can see amazing views during the 25.6 mile bike ride that explores historic areas of Detroit. There are special rides divided by speed and age, so all are welcome. Registration is open and starts at $65 per person.

Funky Ferndale Foodie Tour

Explore the culinary side of Ferndale at the Funky Ferndale Foodie Tour. You can take samples of special chef-created dishes that have been paired with craft beer or wine, at multiple restaurants throughout the city. Participants will get a lanyard at the start, a map, and drink specials at each location they visit. The tour starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets Start at $20.

Troy Family Daze

There's lots of family fun to be had at the Troy Family Daze festival. This event brings the community together to celebrate its diversity and heritage. There will be family activities including amusement rides, free stage shows, contests, and fireworks. The festival begins Thursday, September 12th and runs through Sunday, September 15th. Admission is $3, but kids 6-years-old and under are free.

Flat Rock Riverfest

Looking for fun and fireworks? The Flat Rock Riverfest starts Friday, September 13th and runs through Sunday, September 15th. There will be music performances, carnival rides, monster trucks and more, all weekend long at Huroc Park. Admission is free.



