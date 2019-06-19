4 Ways to travel smart this summer!

Friday is the official first day of summer and that means summer vacations! So that means you don't want an unexpected illness or accident to ruin it. You can take control by knowing all the benefits provided by your health insurance plan before you pack. Molly McCoy from our friend at Priority Health joined us in the studio to talk about 4 ways we can protect ourselves.

1) To protect yourself against the summer sun, Priority Health has some stickers you can wear that will let you know when you need to reapply sunscreen by changing colors from white to red. To pick up some stickers you can visit Priority Health at Campus Martius or the Detroit River Days this weekend.

2) Call your health care provider and see what your coverage is like out of state. Many programs will have a travel assistance program attached to their regular plan. It's best to know what you're covered for before you hit the road.

3) Download your health care app. Many health care providers, including Priority Health, have apps that you can use to talk to a doctor without going into an emergency room. This can save you lots of money and help you avoid waiting in long lines on your vacation.

4) Don't forget to pack your medications, bandaids, sunscreen, bug repellent, sunglasses and anything else you need to keep your self safe on vacation. McCoy's pro tip is to keep your medications in your carry-on so there is no risk of it getting lost on your flight over.

If you remember all this stuff you can relax and enjoy your vacation worry-free.

For more great ways to help your kids and yourself lead happy, healthier lives, visit the website priorityhealth.com.

This article was sponsored by Priority Health.