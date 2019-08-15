5 Events in Metro Detroit that you should check out this weekend!

This article is sponsored by Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers

Are you starting to make your weekend plans and wondering what to do? Don't worry, AJ Williams, the City, Life, and Style Editor with the Michigan Chronicle has you covered. Here's what's happening around the D:

1) African World Festival

Celebrate all things Africa at this fun event which is taking place at the Charles H. Wright Museum this weekend. This will be the 37th year Detroit is hosting this festival. The event includes 125 marketplace vendors, entertainers, and plenty of delicious food. The highlight of the event will be performances by R&B Crooner, Freddie Jackson, on Friday, and Detroit's own The Clark Sisters on Saturday. It's free admission and runs Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.

2) Big Sean is in town for Detroit's On Now

The rapper will be hosting the second annual Detroit's On Now event which raises awareness for mental health in the black community and supports the city's Boys & Girls Club. There will be a block party, a bowling party, and an unveiling of a new production studio for the Boys & Girls Club. Plus, there will be free entertainment, free food, free haircuts, and a discussion of mental health with Big Sean and two doctors. Big Sean recently opened up about his own experiences with anxiety and depression. You can catch this event on Saturday and Sunday at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club on Tireman Avenue. For more information click here.

3) Woodward Dream Cruise

Grab your classic car and join the rest of the Motor City as it goes mobile up and down Woodward Avenue. Whether you own your own car or just want to take a look, classic cars will be cruising up and down Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac. It is the world's largest one-day automotive event drawing in 1.5 million people. It is happening all day Saturday starting at 10 am. For more information on all that is going on for this event, click here.

4) Founders x Pewabic Beer Release

What do you get when two great Michigan brands collide? A new craft beer called Cone 6 IPA. Founders Brewing Company and Pewabic Pottery joined forces to create this new beer. The "cone" references the pyrometric cones used in kiln firings and Pewabic's historic pine cone vase. The beer will only be served on draft while supplies last. It will not be bottled, so if you want to try it, head to Founder's Detroit Taproom Friday night from 5 to 9 pm.

5) Carrie Morris Arts Production is all about Girl Power

Starting Saturday at 1 pm, the Power of Girlhood will be hosting a poetry workshop that will examine the word "love." The day concludes with a poetry concert featuring one single rose, an all-female band. It's free and open to all, but they encourage all attendees to bring school supplies for donations. You can catch this event at the Carrie Morris Arts Production location at 2221 Carpenter Street in Detroit.

