Ann Arbor Blues Festival's 50th anniversary features Laith Al-Saadi

This Friday marks the start of the 50th Ann Arbor Blues Festival. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds. Dozens of acts will take the stage, including Laith Al-Saadi, who joined us in the studio.

The festival started the same year Woodstock took place, with some of the greatest blues musicians of the time getting together in Ann Arbor.

Al-Saadi said this festival was one of the largest ever when it started 50 years ago, and it brought in great talent like BB King, Muddy Waters and Luther Allison.

"I am really proud to be apart of this blues festival in my hometown," Al-Saadi said.

You can watch Al-Saadi perform Friday night at the festival.

