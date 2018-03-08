A 30 Minute Workout That Will Fit In Your Schedule

Spring is finally less than two weeks away. The season when people are getting serious about toning up and slimming down. If you're like most, you either don't have time or don't want to spend a lot of time on exercise. We found a total 30-minute workout that is efficient and can be customized just for you, at Planet Fitness.

They have a circuit set up at their gyms that workout the whole body in 30 minutes. The circuit runs on a timed system with lights at each machine. When the light turns green you work out on the machine for 60 seconds. When the light turns red you have 30 seconds to rotate to the next machine.

Live in the D's Tati Amare went to Planet Fitness to try out the 30 minute workout and she says it was a blast.

To find a planet fitness near you where you can try out the 30 minute workout you can visit their website at PlanetFitness.com