A Bow Wow Brunch For A Good Cause

Going to brunch is a huge trend these days and now you can go to brunch and help out some adorable pets in need. Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society joined us to tell us more about a special event in Detroit that benefits animals in need.

The event is called the Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch. It will take place Sunday, April 15th from 10:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M at the MGM Grand Detroit. They are estimating more than 600 guests will be in attendance. There will be an online auction that begins March 30th. Visit bidpal.net.bowow18 for auction bidding and tickets. WDIV Click On Detroit is among the sponsors.

Shaun also brought a furry friend that needs a loving home and I'm sure she won't have trouble finding one. Josie the Labrador mix is extremely cute and looking for a forever home. For information on adopting Josie or any other pet visit MichiganHumane.org