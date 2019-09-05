This is one of the most popular fall festivals of the season

The Art & Apples Festival in Rochester's Municipal Park is one of the most popular family events of the season. Teckla Rhoads, Board Secretary for the festival, stopped by to talk to Jason Carr about the fun event. Filled with food, entertainment and amazing art, this festival offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Linda Glembocki, owner of Nan's Butter Factory, shared recipes for her delicious pastries that will be available at this year's event.

The Art & Apples Festival takes place September 6th through the 8th.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.