The Spring Fling You Don't Want To Miss In The D

Spring is here and to spread a little spring fever our friends at The Whitney in Midtown Detroit tell us about their new menu to get you in the mood.

David Duey the Director of Operations and Natasha Vitti the Executive Chef joined us in studio to tell us about the special they are running for spring. They are throwing a Spring Fling where they will have an Entrée and an Appetizer or a Dessert with a glass of wine for only $39. It runs from March 20th through April 19th.

Chef Vitti cooked up a Cauliflower Steak, which is one of the items on their special Spring Fling menu. It's not actually a beef steak, it's a grilled cauliflower served up like a steak. It's a great vegetarian option. She also brought a beautiful green tea poached salmon, a mushroom and cherry bread pudding with brick chicken, a goat cheese crusted filet, and a selection of desserts.

You can try any of these items on their Spring Fling menu from March 20th through April 19th for a discounted price!

Or if you fancy a cocktail you can visit the Ghost Bar on the 3rd floor of The Whitney. The Whitney has an extensive past of paranormal activity. There's countless stories of ghost sightings in The Whitney and the Ghost Bar is an homage to that.

For more information about the Spring Fling menu and The Ghost Bar you can visit their website at TheWhitney.com