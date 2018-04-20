A hit movie from the 90's sets off for the stage

In 1996, one movie brought together actresses Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Kimberly Elise. Set It Off was a big success for it's time, and more than 20 years later, the story of four lady bank robbers is coming to life on stage.

Je'Caryous Johnson presents Set It Off Live On Stage at the Music Hall. It runs Friday April 20 through Sunday April 22 and stars Da Brat, Letoya Luckett, Demetria McKinney, and Kyla Pratt.

Writer, Director, and Producer Je'Caryous Johnson, Demetria McKinney, and Kyla pratt joined us in the studio today to talk about the show.

Set It Off is about 4 girlfriends that get together after a system has failed them in many ways. They decide to come together, even the score, and take charge of their life by robbing a bank.

Johnson says Set It Off is one of his favorite movies of all time, and that the story is timely to what is happening in our world right now with women taking charge and becoming empowered.

McKinney and Pratt say that the women in the cast have bonded and are having so much fun on stage together.

See Set It Off Live On Stage April 20, 21, and 22 at the Detroit Music Hall.