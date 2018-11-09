A remake of a holiday classic and a heavy hitting drama hit movie theaters this weekend

It's almost time to celebrate the holidays and one movie hitting theaters this weekend is a new version of the classic Grinch movie. There's also a new movie that stirs emotions and Oscar buzz. Live In The D's movie reviewer Greg Russell stopped by to speak to Jason Carr about both new movies, 'The Grinch' and 'Boy Erased.'

The first review was on "The Grinch". The movie is like the others where the Grinch still hates Christmas and the Whos in Whoville are trying to make Christmas three times bigger so the Grinch is out to steal it from them. Greg says kids who have seen the movie really enjoy it and, like the other Grinch movies, it gets people into the holiday spirit.

Next is 'Boy Erased', starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges. It is based on a true story about a gay boy who is the son of ministers in a small town. He has to choose between going through gay conversion therapy or leave town, losing his friends, family and everything he has ever known. Greg says the movie is timely and the story is a great representation of everything that is going on in society.