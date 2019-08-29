A metro Detroit business uses temporary ink to leave lasting positive impacts

A local woman's message of encouragement for her friend inspired her to create a business that is now inspiring other. Andrea Zelenak, owner of Inkcourage, joined host Tati Amare to talk about her homegrown business.

Zelenak's mission is to spread encouragement through ink. When Andrea's friend was going through a tough time, she decided to create temporary tattoos that would lift her spirits. She used this idea to create a business that would encourage others who also needed it.

Inkcourage offers temporary tattoos with message like "Choose Kindness" and "Stay Strong". They also sell stickers, t-shirts, hoodies and care packages. All the items that Inkcourage offers are sold online.

