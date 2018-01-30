A Hometown Globetrotter Back In The D

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in Detroit and there's a hometown baller on the team. This Saturday, February 3rd the Globetrotters will be at Little Caesars Arena for some one-of-a-kind family fun.

Detroiter and Globetrotter Bull Bullard joined Jason and Tati to show off some of the sweet moves fans see at the Globetrotter games. Bull has been with the team for 10 years and has traveled to different countries around the world, but he is happy to be right back in Detroit.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been touring the world showing off their moves for almost 100 years. The Globetrotters originated in the 1920's and if you want to see them in action, you can this Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Tickets start at $26.50 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com or the box office at the LCA and the Fox Theatre.