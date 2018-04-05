A lesson in latte art

Most of you have heard Tati express her undying love for coffee on a regular basis so she decided to take her coffee up a notch and learn how to create latte art. Those are the fancy designs that baristas create with coffee and milk. We reached out to one of Tati's favorite coffee spots downtown, Dessert Oasis, to get a lesson on how to make a fancy cup of coffee.

Latte art is made by pouring steamed milk into espresso. If you pour it the right way, the top of the coffee will have a cool milky design. The baristas at Dessert Oasis really had this all figured out and Tati is really starting to get the hang of it!

Live in the D journalist Michelle Oliver joined Tati in studio to show off their latte art skills they had been practicing and we were really impressed!