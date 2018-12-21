Some fun things you can do in and around Detroit with your family

Grab the kids and grandma because it's time to enjoy some quality time with the family. After you open gifts and try not to think about all of the money you spent, get out of the house and check out some of the fun and cool things to do in and around the city that everyone will enjoy, including your wallet.

At Palazzo Di Bocce in Lake Orion, you can have a friendly game of bocce or indulge in some tasty Italian-inspired foods. If you want to know what bocce ball is, it involves colorful balls you roll down a lane and aim to get as close to the small metal target, called a pallino, as possible. It's almost a cross between pool, curling and bowling, and it's one of the oldest sporting games in history.

Next is something parents and the older kids can enjoy: Fowling at The Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck which claims to be the original home of the football bowling pin game or fowling. If you have never played before , the rules are simple, you throw the football across the court to knock down your opponents' pins.

Last but not least is Campus Martius, where you can have a full day of family fun and start with skating.Ice skating in Campus Martius is a holiday season must-do, even if you're not good at it, you can still have fun trying with a family member's arm to help you out.

Those are a few things you can do this season while it's the perfect time of year to gather the family and explore the D.