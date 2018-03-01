The Lip Bar Makes Its Mark In The D

Here at Live in the D we love a great homegrown business story. The Lip Bar, a Detroit business, is the latest making its mark on the beauty industry. Melissa Butler, owner and CEO of Lip Bar joined us on the show to talk about pushing past difficulties and taking her products to the shelves of Target stores.

Melissa says she is not passionate about makeup, but she is passionate about empowering women. She comes from a Wall Street background and decided to change everything and start making lipstick in her kitchen.

Lip Bar is completely vegan and cruelty free. A lot of people don't know that lipsticks are made with animal products and Lip Bar is staying away from that.

She has now come a long way. She has a store front in West Village in Detroit and her lipsticks are now being sold at Target stores in New York.