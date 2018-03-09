A Magical Movie For The Whole Family To See

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell was back with us in the studio today to talk the latest movies.

The first movie, A Wrinkle In Time, may actually de-thrown Black Panther in the Box Office.

A Wrinkle In Time is a visually beautiful movie, and shows some very important family lessons. Russell gave this movie 3 out of 5 reels.

Gringo is a new comedy with big names such as Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried. Russell said the movie is a hoot, and a fun movie to watch. He gave Gringo 3 out of 5 reels as well.

