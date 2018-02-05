A Moving Story You Don't Want To Miss

A Super Bowl commercial last night with a big impact featured a local man's triumph over tragedy.

The men in that commercial, Attorney Mike Morse and Triathlete Jesus Moreno, joined us in the studio to talk about the commercial.

Moreno says he is very happy to be alive and is feeling good. He takes it one day at a time, and enjoys his life.

Morse says the story makes him very emotional, and he still gets chocked up every time he sees the commercial. He says Moreno is the most amazing human and has the best outlook on life.

They have been getting the greatest reaction to the commercial, with kind emails and phone calls constantly coming in.

To see the extended commercial about Jesus click here.