New family film, Kevin Hart comedy hit box office this weekend

Channing Tatum, Common, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish are all hitting the big screen this weekend in two new movies. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in the studio for a preview of what moviegoers can expect to see.

First, Russell talked about the new animated movie "Smallfoot" which has characters voiced by Tatum and Common. The follows a group of yetis who live on a mountain above the clouds and suddenly learn there is a world below them with a bunch of people who have "small feet."

When talking to Russell about the movie, Common said, "It has a message to me that exudes what we need right now. It's kinda fitting to the times."

Russell said, "It's a great story that's all about tolerance and diversity once you peal through the layers." "Smallfoot" is rated PG, and Russell gave the movie 4 out of 5 reels.

Hart and Haddish are making audiences laugh in their new movie, "Night School." Hart plays a man who accidentally destroys his small business and has to go back to get his GED because he never graduated from high school. Haddish is the teacher who's helping Hart achieve his goal. Russell gave this movie 2 out of 5 reels, saying there are some things missing in the story. "Night School" is rated PG-13.