Michael Bolton shines a light on Detroit

“Michael Bolton Presents American Dream Detroit” is the new movie from the award winning singer that will premiere in theaters across the country for one night only, Tuesday May 15th. Michael Bolton Joined us in the studio to tell us all about the film.

In the movie, expect to see the great things that are happening in Detroit. Bolton said he and his crew have been filming the growth of Detroit for the past five years.

Michael heard about the great things that were taking place in Detroit when he was doing a tribute album to Motown. He heard stories on how things were growing and thriving, and he wanted to showcase that.

City redevelopment is also important to Michael because his father was into city redevelopment as well. Cars, music, the Motor City were all things that interested him.

The people you can expect to see are all people who work, live and play right here in Detroit, sharing the greatness of Detroit history and what is to come.

For more information on where you can see the movie go to MichaelBolton.com or FathomEvents.com.