Mix up some new craft cocktails for Father's Day

Father's Day is coming up and there's a different way for you to get crafty with your gift. Coppercraft is a west Michigan distillery that partnered with Comerica Park and the Detroit Tigers this year, and now you can take this home for dad to try. Nick Brisky, a cocktail blogger who's all about highlighting Michigan distilleries and breweries, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss this new cocktail company.

Brisky said the distillery was founded in 2012, and is headquartered in the city of Holland. There is a tasting facility in Sagatuck. The company has a number of different spirits, including rum, vodka and whiskey. Brisky made a couple of cocktails with the company's bourbon, including one called a bramble.

Coppercraft also makes cocktails in a can, like a gin and tonic, and whiskey and lemon. Soon the company will release "pink bubbles," which is a sparking rose wine. The canned cocktails can be found at Comerica Park.