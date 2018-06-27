Enjoy a night of laughs with 'Family Ties' actor

In the 1980s the family sitcom dominated TV, from "Growing Pains" to "Who's the Boss" to"Family Ties" which aired on NBC.

“Family Ties” starred a young Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton, one of four children in the Keaton family. If you watched, you also know "Skippy," Alex’s best friend and neighbor.

"Skippy" was played by Marc Price, who joined us in the studio ahead of a performance at the Maple Theater in Oakland County.

Price is a standup comedian and has opened for Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. He’s also written and produced shows for TBS, the Disney Channel, Showtime and more.

Price said that his show is influenced by old-school comedians like Leno and Seinfeld as well as Price's father.

Price will perform a one-night-only show at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on Thursday, June 28th. Proceeds from the show help raise money for The Michael J. Fox Foundation.