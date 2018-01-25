A Night Of Laughs With Mike Bonner

Mike Bonner has been on shows like Def Comedy Jam and BET's Comice View, he's also had his own standup specials.

Bonner joined us LIVE in studio ahead of his next show at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak Friday, January 26th @ 8pm.

Bonner talked about what it's like traveling the nation doing comedy and a funny thing that happened to him one time in Boston. He also talked about how he tries out his material before shows and it all has to do with his 7 sisters. Finally, hear what he said when asked about how he handles hecklers in the audience.