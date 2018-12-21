Priest is on a mission to help Detroit's residents find a Better WAY

A man is on a mission in Detroit to give those less fortunate an opportunity in this changing city. Mitch Albom shows us how one man's idea is showing there is a better way to get things done in the heart of Detroit.

Father Marko Djonovic has organized a mission to keep parks, alleyways, neighborhoods and churches clean. His crew includes men and women who have fallen on hard times. He said when he sees homeless people, he doesn't see hopeless objects of pity but men and women with gifts of sincere desire to work.

Father Marko provides supplies and labor wages with money raised though Better WAY Detroit, an initiative of the priests of the Detroit Oratory of St. Phillip Neri in Midtown. He also enlisted the help of Marcus Cobb, who was once homeless and in need of work. Cobb says to be able to have an opportunity to work for pay is a beautiful feeling.

The goal is for everyone to enter a place of self-sufficiency, giving them dignity in work, and offering the opportunity to partake in something positive, according to Father Marko.

For more information about the program or to donate, visit this website