A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte Makeover

The infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte is back but so are the calories! Fitness Expert Jody Treirweiler joined host Tati Amare to show how you can give your pumpkin spice latte a healthy makeover.

Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with lots of sugar and calories but there's no reason you shouldn't enjoy your favorite fall treat! To get rid of some of the calories in your PSL, try these tips when ordering!

1) Skip the whipped cream (saves you 70 calories)

2) Use Nonfat milk or Almond milk (saves you 50 to 80 calories)

3) Ask for only 1 pump of flavoring (15g sugar)

You can also order a smaller size. If you order a tall and follow the tips listed your PSL will be around 300 calories. You can also ask for a "Short" which is 210 calories. A "Short" PSL will give you 8oz of warm PSL. "Short" cups aren't on the menu but you can request them for any drink at Starbucks.

Or you can make your own PSL at home! You can use pumpkin spice flavored Sevia drops and Pumpkin spice non-dairy creamer in your coffee. This will save you time and calories.

Watch the video to learn how to make your PSL healthier.

