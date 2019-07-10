A race on the water : Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race highlights tradition and a "Warrior"

This segment is sponsored by the Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race and Bell''s Beer

The historic race on the water is happening for our friends at the Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race. Race Chair Bob Nutter and crew member of one of the boat's competing, Phantom, Laurie Bunn, joined Jason Carr to discuss the event.

According to Nutter, the race started in 1924 and has been one of the most anticipated water events of the summer. Bunn will be sailing with an all-female crew on the Phantom; she said in a male dominated sport, it is nice to show how women are up and coming in sailing.

The "Warrior" is a boat which is supported by members of the Wounded Warrior program. The members are recruited, trained and race on the "Warrior". Their race will be sponsored by the Bayview Yacht Club this year. There is also the "White Hawk", a 105-feet cruising boat. It was built in 1978 and modeled after The Ticonderoga.

For more information on The Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race, visit bycmack.com. And for more information on Bell's, visit bellsbeer.com.