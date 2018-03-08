A Saint Patrick's Day Tradition In Corktown

Every year thousands of people grab their green and head to Corktown for the Annual Saint Patrick's Parade. This Sunday March 11th you can take part in all the fun.

Mike Kelly the Co-Chairman of the Detroit Saint Patrick's Parade joined us along side of Andrea Johns the General Manager of Mcshane's Pub and Whiskey Bar to talk about the parade and make a couple Irish cocktails.

This is the 60th year for the parade in Corktown. They are having a family fun zone this year that is alcohol and tobacco free. There will be heated bleachers for you and the kids to watch the parade and fun games for the kids as well.

If you do want to have a drink you can stop by McShane's on the corner of Michigan and Trumbull. Andrea showed us how to make a traditional Irish cocktail called a "Tipperary". The recipe for the Tipperary is as follows:

1 1⁄ 2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey. 1 oz Sweet vermouth. 1⁄ 2 oz Green Chartreuse. 2 dashes Angostura bitters.

All stirred or shaken with ice then strained into a cocktail glass.