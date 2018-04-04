A smokin' hot event you don't want to miss

Bacon! How can you not love bacon? This weekend you can celebrate everything bacon at the Bacon Bash in Royal Oak. Dozens of restaurants will come together to showcase culinary creations that are bacon based, including Slows BBQ in Corktown. Michael Metevia, the Head Chef at Slows, joined us on the show today to show us a few of the dishes that will be available at the bash.

Metevia brought in a few dishes including a bacon salad, and also showed us how to make maple bacon at home.

One of the organizers at the event, Kim Mellon, also joined us to talk all things bacon. Bacon Bash has 40 vendors serving savory and sweet bacon dishes, and over 150 different craft beers to sample.

Don't miss the Bacon Bash Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 pm at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market!

To purchase tickets, and to find out more information about the event, visit their website.