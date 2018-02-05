A Special Valentine's Idea For You

It's the season for flowers and romance in the D. Valentine's Day is one of the most popular days to send flowers, and it's a popular time for wedding arrangements. Today we welcomed back the experts when it comes to both. Angela Butorac and Sarah Komosara are from our friends at Viviano Flower shops.

When considering buying flowers for Valentines' day, the ladies said the first thing to think about is the person's personality that you are buying for. Would they like traditional or unique flowers?

Butorac and Komosara brought in some of their loose bouquets, terrariums and floral arrangements to show us.

When planning a wedding or big event, Butorac and Komosara sit down with their customers to go through their event details. It's important to them to listen to exactly what the customer is looking for.

