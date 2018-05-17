Get a taste of a royal wedding

From the fashion to the food, there are all kinds of royal treats you can indulge in to help bring the royal wedding feel right into your own home. Megan Ackroyd from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery in Redford joined us in studio to tell us all about how.

In honor of the royal wedding Megan brought Lemon Elderflower cakes. The cakes are so popular the Scottish bakery ships them worldwide.

She also brought along a lot of other tasty treats that are common at royal gatherings and teas. At the bakery you can order a full English breakfast featuring British baked beans, back bacon, fired eggs, muffins and a variety of teas.

If you would like to place an order to the bakery you can call or order online.