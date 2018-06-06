A taste of Europe in the D

Food, music, and a tap house? It is all part of the annual Romanian Heritage Festival in Dearborn Heights this weekend.

Sidonia Nistor and Jennifer Florea, from the St. Pete and Paul Romanian Orthodox Church Ladies Axillary joined us in studio to talk to us about the festival and what you can expect.

The festival, which started in 2007, is run by all women of the church and has flourished each year. The ladies brought a delicious spread of Romanian dishes that will be featured at the festival. Some of the dished that they brought in for us to try were stuffed cabbage roles, grilled ground pork, pork stew, and vegetarian mushroom stew. At the festival there will be many more foods to pick from, including Romanian pork and beans, baked chicken and a variety of desserts

The Romanian Heritage Festival is a family event with plenty of family activities, food and music. It's all happening this Saturday June 9th from 2pm to 10pm at the St. Pete and Paul Romanian Orthodox Church. The event is free to the public.