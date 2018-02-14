A Tasty Treat For Your Sweetheart

Think of Valentine's Day and you think of chocolates, and we are ready to celebrate. Anna Rizzo, the owner of Champagne Chocolates in Mt. Clemens, joined us in the studio today to talk about her tasty treats.

Champagne Chocolates is family owned and has been in business for two years, but the family has been in business for a total of 15 years.

The store is all handmade artisan chocolates, and all of the items are made fresh daily.

Rizzo brought us some of her chocolates to show us, and even showed us how to make their chocolate dipped strawberries.

Today they have a special for Valentine's Day! The store is featuring a heart shaped box full of 36 different flavors of chocolate.

Champagne Chocolates is located downtown Mt. Clemens, between Cass and Gratiot.