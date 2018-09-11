A unique dining experience in the D

People talk about gathering around the table for a meal and conversation, and one restaurant in Detroit is taking it to a whole new level. It's called Gather and you'll find it in the Eastern Market District. Jason Carr was joined by owner Lea Hunt and head chef Jessi Patuano. The restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients. Gather is a family style restaurant where every table seats 10. This means one may be eating next to complete strangers. But the owner said she's seen complete strangers sharing appetizers together and enjoying the experience. On the show, Patuano made a pesto and tomato bruschetta. She uses homemade country bread and cherry tomatoes from Acre Farms in Detroit. Every week Gather hosts Burger Wednesdays. They collect a donation for a nonprofit and in exchange one would receive a $5 burger. Gather is located on Gratiot and more information can be found on their website and Facebook page.