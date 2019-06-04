You've heard of bridal showers, but what about kitten showers?

It's shower season! There are bridal showers and baby showers and now there's a shower for kittens! Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, discussed what happens at a kitten shower. "This is actually the second time that we're doing it and the kitten shower is meant to help us provide much-needed supplies for our kitten project," Chrisman said.

Last year, the shower helped the Michigan Humane Society save the lives of 600 kittens. "The shower allows us to invite the community in to learn more about kittens especially if they are orphans without a mom or young litters with their mom because they are the most vulnerable shelter population," Chrisman said.

The shower is being held Saturday, June 15th, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the MHS Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland. There will be games, candy and kittens to snuggle.

Chrisman also brought along Salem, a kitten without eyes who is looking for a home. She gets around fine and likes to snuggle, run around, jump and play. Our friend- Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today's pet.

You can find out more about the clinics and adoptable pets at michiganhumane.org

