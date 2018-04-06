A woman's labor of love has turned into a global residence

It's no secret that right now Detroit is a destination city! In the heart of Detroit, one woman is doing something special to introduce the world to the D. Mitch Albom introduced us to Karen Cherven and The Detroit International House.

Cherven turned an abandoned house in Detroit into an international sensation. She heard about the Detroit Land Bank and thought it was a really wonderful program that the city was doing to put distressed housing in the hands of people who could rehab them.

Cherven and her husband bought a home from Detroit Land Bank and turned it into a beautiful home. The couple then turned to Work Away, a website that connects people from around the world with opportunities to visit the US and work for their stay.

The house has become known as The Detroit International House, and has played host to close to 30 volunteers from countries like Italy, France, Peru, Taiwan, and Russia.

The Detroit International House is currently partnered with an organization that provides food boxes to underprivileged people in Detroit. The house's volunteers assist the organization 3 times a week and hand out food to the less fortunate.

