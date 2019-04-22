Actor Hugh Jackman talks about performing in Detroit and his love for the city

He's a Golden Globe and Tony award winning performer and you've seen him in action movies such as "Wolverine" and "X-Men." However, Hugh Jackman is more than just an actor, he's an entertainer. He proved he can sing and dance his way through hit movies such as "Les Miserables" and "The Greatest Showman." You can see him in a whole new light when he performes live at Little Caesers Arena this June. Jackman spoke to Live in the D about his upcoming show and the soft spot he has for Detroit.

Jackman said he is excited to perform songs from various movies and musicals he has performed in, including "The Boy from Oz" and "Beauty and the Beast". He plans to dance, share stories and hopes to entertain his fans to the fullest. Jackman said he loves the fact that he has a large stage to perform on with a group of people in the arena but also loves the intimacy of just playing the piano and singing alone. He also looks forward to sharing talents some people might not know he has, like being a trained singer and dancer. Jackman said he is sharing the first 50 years of his life.

Jackman filmed the movie. "Real Steel" in Detroit in the summer of 2010 and developed a soft spot for the community. He said from the first day he and his entire family arrived, the hospitality was wonderful. His neighbors delivered cakes, cookies and treats as a welcome gift. He said there are still people that he and his kids are still friendls with. Jackman said he loves Detroit because it reminds him a lot of his own country, Australia, because the people are proud of their city and defend it endlessly.

Jackman will perform live in "The Man. The Music. The Show." on June 24 at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.