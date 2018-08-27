Actress Angela Bassett has inspiring words for women in Detroit

Angela Bassett was in town this past weekend for the Women's Empowerment Expo at Cobo Hall. Tati had the opportunity to sit down with the actress and chat about her illustrious career and how she rose to her current level of stardom.

Bassett has played strong roles from Tina Turner to the Queen Mother of Wakanda. Tati asked Bassett where she pulls from for these kind of roles. Bassett says her sources of inspiration include her mother, aunt, girlfriends and even her children. Tati also asked Bassett advice she wished someone would have given her. She said, "Don't worry. You're capable. Don't be afraid, don't be tentative. Always be bold."