Add spring fever to your home thanks to Catching Fireflies

The winter weather may have you thinking about sunnier days. Now you can spring out of winter by bringing some unique, whimsical style into your home thanks to Catching Fireflies in Ann Arbor.

Merideth Bruckner, the Community News Producer of All About Ann Arbor, and April McCrumb, the owner of Catching Fireflies, joined Tati Amare in studio with some examples of how to catch that spring fever. Bruckner said the cool characteristics of the shop caught her eye because there are so many pops of color and it's the perfect place to find a gift.

McCrumb said, "This is the time of year we want to fast forward to April." She thinks beating the winter blahs can be as simple as adding some floral patterns and brighter colors to your wardrobe. When it comes to your home, McCrumb suggested using floral scented soaps and scrubs in the bathroom to give it that springtime feeling. If you're big on buying local, Catching Fireflies also has a large amount of Michigan products.

The name Catching Fireflies actually came from some artwork McCrumb saw in Ann Arbor. She said she and her partner liked the name so much that they planned to use it if they ever opened their own shop.

Catching Fireflies has locations in Berkley and Downtown Rochester, as well. You can find them online at catchingfireflies.com.

For more information about events happening around Ann Arbor visit, the website allaboutannarbor.com.