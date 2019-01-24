America's Got Talent's Piff The Magic Dragon performs spell-bounding magic in Detroit

You may have seen Piff the Magic Dragon last week on "America's Got Talent Champions. He was the runner-up on the show previously and now performs regularly in Las Vegas. Piff, and his loyal partner and adorable little dog, Mr. Piffles, stopped by to chat with Jason Carr and Tati Amare about his new tour.

Piff will be performing his new show,"The Lucky Dragon" at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit tonight. He said he is super excited to travel around the country with, the real star, Mr. Piffles, and showcase his skills. He said he had a great time on "America's Got Talent" and is really enjoying performing at his residence in Las Vegas.

Of course, Piff blew Tati and Jason's minds with a magic trick, by asking Tati to verbally pick a card from his deck. Then, as if he already knew which card she chose, the card stuck out of the deck. Piff claims that trick and the others he performs is the reason why he's "The Lucky Dragon".

Piff the Magic Dragon performs at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre.